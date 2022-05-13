Advertisement

Man hurt after crash in Vernon County, suspected of 3rd OWI



By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF WEBSTER Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt and is suspected of operating while intoxicated after a crash in Vernon County Thursday.

According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Clifford Holmes of La Farge was traveling Eastbound on Bloomingdale Road near West Salem Ridge Road, in the Town of Webster, when Holmes lost control of the vehicle.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. Holmes was stuck in the vehicle and had to be retrieved. He suffered minor injuries from the incident and was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital by La Farge EMS.

Holmes was arrested on the recommended charge of operating while under the influence, 3rd offense. Holmes was taken to the Vernon County Detention Center.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were the La Farge Fire Department, La Farge EMS, La Farge First Responders, and George’s Auto of Westby.

