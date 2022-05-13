Advertisement

Monona Grove, La Follette High School students walk out for reproductive rights

Students say reproductive rights are an important issue for them to discuss.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students at Monona Grove High School and La Follette High School walked out Thursday for reproductive rights.

The walk-out was in response to a leaked draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that leaned toward overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling which protects abortion rights at the federal level.

Monona Grove students walked out in front of the Monona Grove District Office. Mari Garey, a senior, said the turnout for the event was great and that it is an important conversation or students to have.

“Seeing all these people here it is so great and amazing and I am so happy that all of these people have come together. I mean we even have a teacher from our school here so its so great to see the whole entire community come together,” Garey said.

The students noted that some Dane County leaders also came out to the event, which also featured planned speakers.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people, including a man and two of his children, were killed in a house fire Thursday in...
3 people dead after overnight house fire in Barron
Kane Berg
Chippewa Falls man sentenced on 16 charges
St. James Trinity Lutheran Church caught on fire early Thursday morning. Early indications are...
Overnight Fall Creek church fire likely caused by lightning strike
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull