No one hurt after vehicle hits school bus in Vernon County Tuesday

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a vehicle ran into a school bus in rural Vernon County on Tuesday morning.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Kelley Fenske of Mindoro ran into a school bus driven by 57-year-old Joseph Cina of Westby.

According to a release, the school bus had to suddenly stop on Highway 14 eastbound near Lovaas Ridge Road west of Westby for a construction worker holding a stop sign at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. Fenske, who was driving behind the school bus, was not able to stop on time and ran into the back of the bus. Both the driver of the bus and Fenske were wearing seatbelts and had no injuries. None of the 11 children on the school bus were hurt. The vehicle Fenske was driving had to be towed due to the damage it suffered in the crash.

The Westby Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the crash. No citations were immediately filed in the incident.

