Packers 2022 Schedule Released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Matt LaFleur has never opened a season at home as Packers Head Coach. That streak will continue in 2022. The Packers releasing their season schedule Thursday night.

For the second time in 3 years, the Packers will open the season at U.S. Bank Stadium against the rival Vikings. Green Bay won’t have to wait long to see former captain Za’Darius Smith in the purple and gold.

For the third year in a row, the Packers will host the Bears on Sunday night football, this time in Week 2 on September 18th. New Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy makes his return to Green Bay, as do former Packers Lucas Patrick and Equanimeous St. Brown, who signed with Chicago as free agents this offseason.

The Packers will travel to Tampa Bay on September 25th. Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers part 5; Brady has won the past 3 meetings between the future hall of famers, including the 2020 NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field. Brady’s old team, the Patriots, will visit Green Bay in Week 4. Kickoff set for 3:25pm on October 2nd.

The following week, the Packers will play across the pond. Their London matchup with the Giants was announced last week. But there will be no rest for the jet lagged, the Packers will host the Jets in Week 6 at Lambeau, October 16th with a noon kickoff. The bye week doesn’t come until Week 14, the latest the Packers have ever had the bye.

And for the first time since 2016, and just the third time since 1998, the Packers schedule includes a 3-game road trip. Week 7, October 23rd in Washington at noon; a Sunday night game in Buffalo on October 30th; and a noon game in Detroit on November 6th, also a noon kickoff.

Mike McCarthy makes his return to Lambeau Field November 13th at 3:25pm. The Cowboys haven’t played in Green Bay since 2016.

The following Thursday will feature a matchup of the two top seeds in last year’s playoffs when the Packers host the Titans. Of course, both number ones were bounced in the divisional round.

The Packers will play another Sunday night game on November 27th, this time in Philadelphia. The Packers have the maximum 5 prime time games on the schedule.

Aaron Rodgers will visit the team he owns in Chicago in Week 13, followed by that Week 14 bye. That will give the Packers a nice, long break before hosting the defending champion Rams on Monday Night Football December 19th, their 5th and final prime time game on the schedule as of now (games can always be flexed). This will be L-A’s 3rd straight trip to Lambeau, and all will have been cold weather games.

Christmas day will be spent in Miami. The Packers and Dolphins meeting in South Florida for the first time since 2014, the Andrew Quarless game.

Two home games close out the season, the Vikings on New Year’s Day, and then the Lions in the finale. Detroit and Green Bay will now have met in the season finale 7 times in the last 9 years.

The Packers also announced their 3 opponents for the preseason, but not dates and times. They will play at the 49ers in Santa Clara, then home against the Saints - the only home preseason game in 2022, and finish the preseason with a road game at Kansas City.

