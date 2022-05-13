Sex offender to be released and live in Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on Monday, May 16 to live in Monroe County.

67-year-old David Skidmore will live at 10091 Impala Avenue in the Town of Angelo in Monroe County beginning May 16, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Skidmore’s release from prison includes extended supervision. As a condition of his release, Skidmore must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children.

Skidmore was found guilty of three counts of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child and eight counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child in 1995. Skidmore was originally sentenced to 40 years in prison and 40 years of probation but as a result of the crime being committed before Dec. 31, 1999 is eligible for parole.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.