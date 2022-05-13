Advertisement

Sex offender to be released and live in Monroe County

67-year-old David Skidmore will live in the Town of Angelo in Monroe County beginning May 16.
By WEAU 13 News
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on Monday, May 16 to live in Monroe County.

67-year-old David Skidmore will live at 10091 Impala Avenue in the Town of Angelo in Monroe County beginning May 16, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Skidmore’s release from prison includes extended supervision. As a condition of his release, Skidmore must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children.

Skidmore was found guilty of three counts of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child and eight counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child in 1995. Skidmore was originally sentenced to 40 years in prison and 40 years of probation but as a result of the crime being committed before Dec. 31, 1999 is eligible for parole.

