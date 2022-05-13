Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 12th, 2022

By Jessica Mendoza and Justus Cleveland
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From the Cloverbelt Conference to Big Rivers, highlights from high school boys golf. Plus, North and Memorial softball meet again, Old Abes soccer goes to Rice Lake, Husky baseball hosts River Falls, and the city track meet is held in Altoona.

The Packers’ 2022 schedule is also released. A first look at that found here as well.

