Bike Rodeo & Glow Ride teaches bike safety in Chippewa Falls

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Bikes were decked out in crazy colors and glow sticks Friday night for the Second Annual Bike Rodeo and Glow Ride. The family event took place at Parkview Elementary in Chippewa Falls.

Besides an excuse for kids to decorate their bikes, the event also focused on bike safety. The Chippewa Falls Police Department set up an obstacle course for kids to learn hand signals. Event organizers say it’s a learning opportunity that also gets kids outside.

“We see kids with so much screen time and in activities that aren’t really embracing the outdoors. So this is our way of of promoting outdoors and health and safety,” said Andrea Smith with Cardinal Community Learning Center.

At dusk, the Chippewa Falls Police Department led the glow ride through the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

