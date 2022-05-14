Chippewa Falls Police Department investigating death after domestic abuse call

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating a death early Saturday morning.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department says Saturday at 5:51 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police Department officers responded to a home in the 300 block of West Willow Street for a report of a domestic abuse incident.

According to a media release by the Chippewa Falls Police Department, officers were told that a man was chasing a woman outside the home and the man collapsed. Officers arrived and found a 29-year-old man lying outside the home. Officers saw that the man suffered critical injuries with what appeared to be a knife wound. Police along with EMS attempted life saving measures and the man was taken by ambulance from the scene. Officers learned that the man had died shortly after. Officers began investigating.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department states in their media release, “Investigation indicates that there was a violent physical altercation which resulted in facial injuries to the woman. The woman reported she feared for her life. She told investigators she picked up a knife and attempted to flee the home. Evidence on scene indicates that the critical injury to the male occurred near the exit of the residence.”

Officers conducted interviews. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says the people in the incident, both residents of Chippewa Falls, knew one another and there is a “history of domestic violence.”

The Chippewa Falls Police Department states in their media release, “We do not have reason to believe there is danger to the general public at this time. We have conferred with the District Attorney’s office and this matter is an active investigation and criminal charges may be sought pending further investigation.”

