Deer District cancels watch party for Game 7

This comes after three shootings in Milwaukee on Friday night.
Fans make their way into the Deer District before Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game...
Fans make their way into the Deer District before Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks announced that they have canceled the Deer District watch party for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The watch party was previously supposed to be held on Sunday afternoon on the south side of the plaza, with a capacity limit of 11,000 people.

After three shootings in Milwaukee on Friday night, the city’s mayor, Cavalier Johnson, issued a curfew this weekend for anyone under 21.

In a statement the Bucks said, “While these incidents took place outside of Deer District property, it clearly resonated with fans coming out of the arena and leaving the plaza. Security, health and welfare are always our top priorities for our guests and employees and we appreciate the hard work of our security team to keep our fans safe.”

The Bucks said that in order to allow law enforcement to continue with the ongoing investigations surrounding Friday’s shootings, they have decided to cancel the watch party on the plaza. Deer District businesses will remain open as usual.

