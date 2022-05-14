Great Strides-Eau Claire hosts annual walk for Cystic Fibrosis

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Community members took part in a walk to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis research.

Great Strides is a national group working to one day find a cure for CF.

Its Eau Claire Chapter hosted its 23rd 5K fundraiser in Carson Park Saturday.

Co-Chair Maria Brantner has two daughters with the CF and understands firsthand the challenges the genetic disorder can bring.

She says events like the annual walk can spread awareness and let people know they are not alone.

“It just really challenges them to move forward and try to help the best life they can and to tell people sometimes we don’t want to see that something’s wrong,” Brantner said. “It makes people come together and say, this is what’s going on and I need your support and with your help and everyone likes to help by walking.”

Brantner says they hope to raise about $59,000 from the walk.

