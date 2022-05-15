1 person dead after crash in Vernon County Saturday

TOWN OF BERGEN (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Vernon County.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old James Pedretti of Genoa died at the scene of the crash on Highway 35 south of Riverside Lane between Stoddard and Genoa at about 9:24 a.m. Saturday.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Pedretti, who was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 35, struck a southbound vehicle that was making a left-hand turn. The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Zachiah Gjerseth of Black River Falls, did not see the motorcycle approaching, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The collision ejected Pedretti, who was not wearing a helmet, from his motorcycle. Bystanders attempted life-saving measures, but Pedretti was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the death is the first traffic fatality in Vernon County in 2022. Sheriff John Spears said in the release that the crash is a reminder to motorists to be aware of motorcyclists and bicyclists on roadways as Wisconsin enters the summer months.

Highway 35 was closed for nearly five hours as the crash was investigated.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the crash were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Stoddard Fire Department, Stoddard First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance, Genoa Fire Department, C&C Towing and Sleepy Hollow Towing. The crash is under investigation.

