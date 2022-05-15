3 people dead after Saturday afternoon crash in Rusk County

TOWN OF WILLARD (RUSK COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Rusk County.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 27 south of Broken Arrow Road in the Town of Willard, or about eight miles south of Ladysmith, at about 3:23 p.m. Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that first responders found two vehicles in the roadway and ditch after they had collided. Two people were found dead at the scene and a third, a man, was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith and was flown to another facility where he died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 715-532-2200. Names are being withheld pending family notification and investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office. Rusk County EMS, the State Patrol, Sheldon Fire District and Cornell Fire Department assisted with the crash.

