Advertisement

3 people dead after Saturday afternoon crash in Rusk County

The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.(KPTV)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WILLARD (RUSK COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Rusk County.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 27 south of Broken Arrow Road in the Town of Willard, or about eight miles south of Ladysmith, at about 3:23 p.m. Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that first responders found two vehicles in the roadway and ditch after they had collided. Two people were found dead at the scene and a third, a man, was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith and was flown to another facility where he died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 715-532-2200. Names are being withheld pending family notification and investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office. Rusk County EMS, the State Patrol, Sheldon Fire District and Cornell Fire Department assisted with the crash.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
The Chippewa Falls Police Department says Saturday at 5:51 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police...
Chippewa Falls Police Department investigating death after domestic abuse call
7 Wisconsin counties hit High levels of COVID-19 activity
According to a media release by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday around 2:00...
2 people arrested after shooting incident in Buffalo County
Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.
Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21

Latest News

The event raised money for the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
Fido & Friends 5k Run/Walk raises money for ECCHA
SportScene 13 @ Ten (5/14/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (5/14/22)
Trip to DC honors female veterans
Female veterans on Wisconsin honor flight honored in Washington