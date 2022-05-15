Advertisement

Anglers hit Minnesota lakes for this year’s fishing opener

By Nora McKeown
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Saturday was Minnesota’s fishing opener, and many people enjoyed some beautiful weather out on the water.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources estimates that half a million people took to the lakes and streams Saturday.

Angler Clinton Strother said beyond just having fresh fish to eat, there’s a lot to enjoy about fishing.

“It’s getting out in the fresh air, enjoying nature. It’s a beautiful day that God created for us to be out here and enjoy the land and the water and the fish,” said Strother.

