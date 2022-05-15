Fido & Friends 5k Run/Walk raises money for ECCHA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Carson Park in Eau Claire was filled with four-legged friends Saturday morning for the Fido & Friends Fun Run/Walk.

The 36th annual event is a fundraiser for the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

More than 150 people and their pets hit the trails this year helping ECCHA surpass its fundraising goal of $25,000.

WEAU’s Danielle Wagner was the emcee for this year’s event.

