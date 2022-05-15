Advertisement

Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say two people have been killed and three more were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Houston bustling flea market.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the Sunday shooting at the open-air market arose from an “altercation” that involved at least two guns and all five of the people.

He says no “innocent bystanders” were injured.

Thousands of people were shopping at the the market 14 miles north of Houston’s downtown when the shooting began around 1 p.m.

The sheriff said multiple shots were fired and that authorities recovered two pistols from the scene.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
The Chippewa Falls Police Department says Saturday at 5:51 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police...
Chippewa Falls Police Department investigating death after domestic abuse call
7 Wisconsin counties hit High levels of COVID-19 activity
The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
3 people dead after Saturday afternoon crash in Rusk County
According to a media release by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday around 2:00...
2 people arrested after shooting incident in Buffalo County

Latest News

Ten people are dead after what officials are calling a racially motivated mass shooting at a...
GRAPHIC: Authorities call Buffalo mass shooting an 'absolute racist hate crime'
The crash happened on Highway 35 between Genoa and Stoddard Saturday morning.
1 person dead after crash in Vernon County Saturday
Police lights file graphic.
Authorities: Multiple people shot at California church
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting