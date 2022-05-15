Advertisement

Williams has 27, Celtics make 22 3s in Game 7 rout of Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Grant Williams scored a career-high 27 points and hit seven 3-pointers, Jayson Tatum added 23 and the Boston Celtics set a Game 7 record with 22 3-pointers to eliminate the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Boston will face top-seeded Miami beginning Tuesday in a rematch of the 2020 East finals. The Heat beat the Celtics in six games in that series at Walt Disney World. The Celtics trailed early but outscored the Bucks 61- 38 in the second half to cruise to the victory. Boston used a whopping 54-point advantage from behind the arc to improve to 25-9 in decisive seventh games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
The Chippewa Falls Police Department says Saturday at 5:51 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police...
Chippewa Falls Police Department investigating death after domestic abuse call
The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
3 people dead after Saturday afternoon crash in Rusk County
7 Wisconsin counties hit High levels of COVID-19 activity
According to a media release by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday around 2:00...
2 people arrested after shooting incident in Buffalo County

Latest News

Sadie Erickson hits a home run for UWEC softball
SportScene 13 for Saturday, May 15 2022
Regis Baseball's Andy Niese gets his 200th win
SportScene 13 for Friday, May 13th, 2022
MEMORIAL GOLF
SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 12th, 2022
Green Bay Packer players stand for the national anthem before an NFL divisional playoff...
Packers 2022 Schedule Released