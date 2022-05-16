1 person hurt in crash in Pierce County Saturday

TOWN OF ISABELLE (PIERCE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said that 68-year-old Dale Degross of Burnsville, Minn. was stopped on southbound Highway 35 near County Road D waiting for traffic to move out of the intersection when his motorcycle was rear-ended by a car driven by 53-year-old Benjamin Schmid of Marshall, Minn.

The crash happened at 10:23 a.m. Saturday between Maiden Rock and Bay City. Degross was taken to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn., while Schmid was not hurt in the crash.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with the crash were the Ellsworth Fire Department, Red Wing Fire Department and Red Wing Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.