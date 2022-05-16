2 children seriously hurt in ATV crash in Pepin County Sunday

TOWN OF ALBANY (PEPIN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two children are seriously injured after an ATV crash in rural Pepin County on Sunday.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after the ATV they were driving hit a tree in a yard on private property Sunday at about 12:18 p.m.

The crash, which happened on private property on Albany KK Street about five miles north of Mondovi, happened after the 9-year-old was helping the 3-year old drive the ATV. Both children, who were wearing helmets, were thrown from the ATV when it crashed. One of the children was taken to an Eau Claire hospital, while the other was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn. The Sheriff’s Office said at the time of the release early Monday morning that the medical condition of each child was unknown.

Names will not be released due to both crash victims being children. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the crash were the Mondovi Fire Department, Mondovi Ambulance, Eau Claire Fire Department & Ambulance and Mayo One Medical Helicopter.

