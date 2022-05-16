Agnes’ Table hosts fundraiser for the family of Lily Peters

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls community continues to show its support for the family of 10-year-old Lily Peters who was killed in April.

Agnes’ Table, a food pantry and community kitchen in downtown Chippewa Falls, hosted a spaghetti lunch and ticket raffle fundraiser for Peters’ family.

“100% of proceeds are going to a community fund at RCU dedicated to counseling and then whatever else the family happens to need after that’s done,” Jenna Jandrt said.

Jandrt, who works for the non-profit, says Lily’s death impacted the whole community. She says Agnes’ table is just one of many organizations trying to do what they can.

“This is typically a community kitchen and a food pantry and all we know is food and community here so this was kind of our way of giving back to the family,” Jandrt said.

Businesses donated food and other kitchen items needed to get the lunch up and running.

“Walmart, Hy-Vee, Woodman’s, and then Pepsi and Coke also donated the beverages, RCU donated desserts toppers, donated topper sticks,” Jandrt said.

Bonnie Phillips, a volunteer with Agnes’ Table, says even the raffle items were donated for the cause.

“We’ve gotten everything from my micon tickets to Pizza Hut,” Phillips said. “Lots and lots of different food. We had a lady donated an alpaca and llama rug.”

Phillips says support for the event poured in even from outside of the Chippewa Valley.

“In the mail the other day, we got a package for the auction. It was some tie-dyed shirts from Iowa. We got a donation from a lady out east that sent us a check,” Phillips said. “You know, it was a child. It hits everybody close to home.”

Weeks after Lily’s death, the city is still painted purple in her honor.

Regardless of how big or small the effort, Jandrt says it’s inspiring to see the community come together to remember one of their own.

“Everywhere I go in Chippewa, I’m seeing these signs and I’m seeing purple and I’m seeing these ribbons and it’s it all these little things are adding up to be huge,” Jandrt said.

The lunch raised $1,855 and the money will go into a fund at Royal Credit Union.

Phillips says the money will help Lily’s siblings with counseling and what’s leftover will be put into a trust fund for them to use when they turn 18.

If you’d like to contribute you donate at any RCU in the Chippewa Valley.

