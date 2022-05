DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) -

The 10th Annual “Beatles on the Chippewa”, a tribute to the Fab Four’s music and benefit for the non-profit, “Blues on the Chippewa”, will be held Sunday, May 22 at Corral Bar & Riverside Grill at 318 W. Main Street in Durand from Noon to 8:30pm

FREE ADMISSION

Over 50 regional musicians will be performing.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.