My wife and I would like to express sincere gratitude to Dove Healthcare West for their compassionate, wonderful care provided to my mother Marlys Reece. They treated her more like a family member. We will never forget their thoughtfulness and professionalism. God bless Dove Healthcare West. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Michael Reece

