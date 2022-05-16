Eau Claire’s Downtown Theater to begin showing new releases

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Downtown Theater in Eau Claire will begin showing new movies Memorial Day weekend.

The announcement from Micon Cinemas, the owner of the theater, will mean the end of a nearly three-decade stretch as a second-run theater, meaning the theater didn’t show the newest theatrical releases.

Since 1993, the Downtown Theater has operated as a second-run theater, from its reopening through its purchase by Micon in 2010 and its renovation in 2015. Beginning May 27, the Downtown Theater will become a first-run theater and will launch with the movie Top Gun. The last time the theater was a first-run theater was in 1992, when it closed before being purchased by Greng’s and turned into a second-run theater.

Mike Olson, the president of Micon Cinemas, said the idea to turn the Downtown Theater into a first-run theater has been an idea the business has had for a long time.

“We know that downtown Eau Claire is expanding, changing, growing, and has so many more moviegoers in the area who can walk, bike or take the bus to the Downtown Theater, that it was a natural to add it to our list of first-run theaters,” Olson said.

In 2015, the Downtown Theater was remodeled to include surround sound, tables, upgraded seats and handicap-accessible bathrooms, as well as a food, beer and wine menu.

The final day for second-run movies at the Downtown Theater will be May 24. On May 27, the Downtown Theater will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and Tom Klemmer, who has managed the Downtown Theater for over 40 years, will cut the ribbon. The Downtown Theater will also be open daily, with prices set at $8.50 for adults, $6.50 for children as well as $6.50 for everyone before 6 p.m., and $5 on Tuesdays.

For the first weekend as a first-run theater, anyone attending will get a free small popcorn. There will also be a drawing each hour for free pizza. For more information or to buy tickets, you can visit Micon Cinemas online or at the theater box office. Movie times are available at the movie hotline: 715-874-7000.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.