EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Greg Cleveland is the Guest Services Manager of Festival Foods. He is always helpful, polite, friendly, and courteous. He offers to help anyone who needs assistance. He helps to make a person feel important and that’s why they want to shop Festival Foods on North Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. He deserves the Sunshine Award.

Ken Riedel

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.