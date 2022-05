EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Joanne is a bright light. She always has a kind word for people she meets throughout the day. She is a caring and positive person and always sees the good in things. If you have met Joanne, you are her “Chum”. We need more people like Joanne in this world. We are lucky to have her as a co-worker and a friend.

Kristin Hakes

