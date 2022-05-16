Onalaska native to compete on Jeopardy! Tuesday

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -People in western Wisconsin may be seeing a familiar face on Jeopardy! Tuesday.

2008 Onalaska High School graduate Jason Smith will be a contestant on America’s favorite quiz show, May 17.

“Just being on the Jeopardy! set was surreal, so I was very nervous that day going in, when you go into the Sony Pictures Studio you see the Jeopardy! stage and you’re like wow this is it, this is where it happens,” says Smith. “When Johnny Gilbert announced you it’s like oh my goodness I can’t believe this is really happening.”

Jeopardy! tapes each show about two months in advance, so Smith made the trip to L.A. in March, but as per show contracts Smith wasn’t allowed to tell his family or WEAU how he made out.

Smith goes on to thank all of his former Onalaska High School and Middle School teachers for fostering his love of knowledge.

“They kind of ignited that passion, for learning and curiosity that got me to explore different subject matters that maybe I didn’t know much about,” starts Smith. “And that’s continued every since, and kind of led me to Jeopardy! so from the bottom of my heart I want to thank those folks that invested in my education.”

Jeopardy! airs right here on NBC13 at 4:30 p.m.

