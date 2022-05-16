Advertisement

Potential online shopping scams target baby formula shortage

With stores out of stock, many caregivers are turning to shopping for the product online.
With stores out of stock, many caregivers are turning to shopping for the product online.
With stores out of stock, many caregivers are turning to shopping for the product online.(Courtesy photo)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With grocery store shelves emptied out of baby formula, many caregivers are turning to shopping for the product online.

The Better Business Bureau is warning parents of potential online shopping scams.

“We want families to be aware that scammers do take advantage of situations like this,” said Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz, the Regional Director of Better Business Bureau WI.

Scammers may have created fake websites or profiles on social media accounts displaying photos of the product in stock. Experts say a desperate parent may reach out and submit a payment through a peer-to-peer platform like Venmo or provide their credit card information.

“So they turn to online sources that claim they had it, but they fell into the trap of providing personal and credit card information and never receiving the product that they ordered, " said Schultz.

According to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, online scams are the riskiest and why Schultz says you need to stay aware.

“I’m a mom and I had young kids once and used formula. It’s something we take for granted that it’s going to be there,” said Schultz. “But in these shortage situations you really need to be careful who you’re ordering from. If you do go online, make sure that site is legitimate.”

BBB Wisconsin has not received any official reports of these scams in Wisconsin, but officials say that does not mean it’s not happening. To report a scam like this, head to the BBB Scam Tracker website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
3 people dead after Saturday afternoon crash in Rusk County
The Chippewa Falls Police Department says Saturday at 5:51 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police...
Chippewa Falls Police Department investigating death after domestic abuse call
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
A 9-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after the ATV they were driving...
2 children seriously hurt in ATV crash in Pepin County Sunday

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Police: Off-duty Cleveland officer fatally shoots teenager in Milwaukee
Beatles on the Chippewa
"Beatles on the Chippewa" (5/16/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/16/22)
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties