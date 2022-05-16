EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Ryan Karls for the Sunshine Award. Ryan is an 8th grade student at DeLong Middle School. If you peek into the classrooms at DeLong, you will see numerous Sunshine Awards adorning the walls. This is due to Ryan’s kindness and generosity. He has taken time to nominate many staff members at DeLong and now we want to recognize him. He brightens our days with his smile and constant kindness. Ryan works hard each day and is a wonderful student. He shows compassion for others and will always stop for a quick hello when he passes by. Ryan has made DeLong a better place. Ryan, the staff at DeLong wishes you all the best as you move on to high school. At DeLong, we have a saying…”Once a Knight, Always a Knight.” Thank you, Ryan, for being an incredible Knight!

Susan Huston

