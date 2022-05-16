Storm shelter built on Chetek residential property hit by 2017 tornado

CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Exactly five years ago on May 16th, 2017 a historic tornado ripped across 83 miles through four Western Wisconsin counties killing one person and injuring 25 others.

The National Weather Services dubbed the tornado the longest in modern Wisconsin History.

One Chetek residential area that was destroyed by the storm added a storm shelter for future severe weather threats.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald was at the Prairie Lake Estate Mobile Home Park.

“Standing in this exact same spot was what we called command, and this was ground zero for the tornado five years ago tonight,” Fitzgerald said.

He described the aftermath of the tornado with the words devastation and destruction.

“Tornadoes have always been around,” Fitzgerald said. “There might be a house here a house there, but this was total destruction across the whole Prairie Lake Estates.”

Park manager Carmin Trillo’s mother owns the park and was on site when the tornado came through.

“As soon as I heard it happened I came up to help support her,” Trillo said. “Just seeing the devastation all over.”

Kevin Duffield, who does maintenance for the park, also remembers the shock of that day.

“They called me and said I got to come back because the whole place is gone,” Duffield said.

After the storm had settled and cleanup began, people in the community knew they had to do something to be prepared for future severe weather.

That’s when plans started to build a new storm center on the park property. There was a ribbon-cutting held for the building on Monday.

“I live here also now and just the security of having someplace to go when there are bad storms, you know living in a mobile home they can go up really fast,” Carmin said.

To make sure it can withstand fierce winds and even another tornado, Duffield says the center was built to last.

“These are poured concrete blocks, the concrete is inside the blocks so they can’t really go too far,” Duffield said. “t’s pretty heavily built and it’s got a concrete roof on it.”

Sheriff Fitzgerald hopes the storm center will bring peace of mind to residents.

“There’s no question this has created safety and security for people here,” Fitzgerald said. “A couple here said they used it the other night when we had strong winds and I think that’s just special.”

He also describes the storm shelter as a blessing.

“This building right here is going to save lives,” Fitzgerald said.

There is a number pad on the doors to the storm shelter and all the residents have the code for quick access during emergencies.

The shelter was paid for with government grants and money from the park owners.

