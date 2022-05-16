Advertisement

TIANNA HUBER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Tianna Huber for the Sunshine Award. Tianna is one of my son’s special education teachers and she has been his teacher since his freshman year. This past Saturday she and Courtney Erickson took time out of their schedule to assure that the special education kids had a prom to remember. The two of them took a group of special education students out to eat, went to take pictures, then had them back to celebrate prom in Bloomer. They went above and beyond to assure that “their” kids had the same experience as all the other kids. I cannot begin to tell you the difference they make in these kids’ lives.

Terri Luke

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
3 people dead after Saturday afternoon crash in Rusk County
The Chippewa Falls Police Department says Saturday at 5:51 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police...
Chippewa Falls Police Department investigating death after domestic abuse call
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
A 9-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after the ATV they were driving...
2 children seriously hurt in ATV crash in Pepin County Sunday

Latest News

JOANNE NELSON
GREG CLEVELAND
RYAN KARLS
DOVE HEALTHCARE WEST