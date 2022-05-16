EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Tianna Huber for the Sunshine Award. Tianna is one of my son’s special education teachers and she has been his teacher since his freshman year. This past Saturday she and Courtney Erickson took time out of their schedule to assure that the special education kids had a prom to remember. The two of them took a group of special education students out to eat, went to take pictures, then had them back to celebrate prom in Bloomer. They went above and beyond to assure that “their” kids had the same experience as all the other kids. I cannot begin to tell you the difference they make in these kids’ lives.

Terri Luke

