3 people killed in Rusk County crash Saturday identified

TOWN OF WILLARD (RUSK COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The three people killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Rusk County are identified.

24-year-old Christian Ottinger of Ladysmith, 32-year-old Matthew Krisik of Hawkins and 41-year-old Shanna Krisik of Hawkins died after their vehicles collided head-on in the crash, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 27 south of Broken Arrow Road in the Town of Willard, or about eight miles south of Ladysmith, at about 3:23 p.m. Saturday. First responders found two vehicles in the roadway and ditch after they had collided. Two people were found dead at the scene and the third was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith and was flown to another facility where they died. Highway 27 was closed in both directions from 3:27 p.m. until 8:47 p.m., or over five hours, as the crash was investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 715-532-2200. The crash remains under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office. Rusk County EMS, the State Patrol, Sheldon Fire District and Cornell Fire Department assisted with the crash.

