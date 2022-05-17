Advertisement

3 people killed in Rusk County crash Saturday identified

The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.(KPTV)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WILLARD (RUSK COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The three people killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Rusk County are identified.

24-year-old Christian Ottinger of Ladysmith, 32-year-old Matthew Krisik of Hawkins and 41-year-old Shanna Krisik of Hawkins died after their vehicles collided head-on in the crash, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 27 south of Broken Arrow Road in the Town of Willard, or about eight miles south of Ladysmith, at about 3:23 p.m. Saturday. First responders found two vehicles in the roadway and ditch after they had collided. Two people were found dead at the scene and the third was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith and was flown to another facility where they died. Highway 27 was closed in both directions from 3:27 p.m. until 8:47 p.m., or over five hours, as the crash was investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 715-532-2200. The crash remains under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office. Rusk County EMS, the State Patrol, Sheldon Fire District and Cornell Fire Department assisted with the crash.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
A 9-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after the ATV they were driving...
2 children seriously hurt in ATV crash in Pepin County Sunday
The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
3 people dead after Saturday afternoon crash in Rusk County
Three middle school students are under investigation for mispronouncing pronouns when referring...
Middle schoolers accused of sexual harassment for not using preferred pronouns, parents say
Onalaska native Jason Smith on the L.A. Jeopardy! set in March.
Onalaska native to compete on Jeopardy! Tuesday

Latest News

Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (5/17/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (5/17/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (5/17/22)
JA GOLF OUTING 6:35
JA GOLF OUTING 6:35
JA GOLF OUTING 6:15
JA GOLF OUTING 6:15