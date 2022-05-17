75% of Wisconsin 5-11yos not fully vaccinated as boosters gain approval

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Food and Drug Administration signs off on booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest eligible children, nearly three in four kids between 5 and 11 years old in Wisconsin still would not be able to get one – having not year completed their initial vaccination round.

In Tuesday’s daily update, the Department of Health Services reported an even 25 percent of children in that age group have received their first round of shots and waited the requisite two weeks. Adding the ones who received just their initial dose but are not considered fully vaccinated drives that figure about ten percent higher.

In Dane Co., which consistently leads the state in vaccination rates, leads the state in this demographic as well, with more than twice as many 5-11-year-olds per capita (53%) having completed their vaccination series.

An analysis of COVID-19 cases by age group shows that children between those ages likely have some of the lowest case rates in the state. DHS does not include numbers specifically for that age range. However, the preliminary figures given for children between 4-8 and 9-13 years old were lower than nearly all other adult age groups.

New Cases in Wisconsin

As far as new cases, DHS’ update shows the seven-day rolling-average retreating a bit from the previous day’s number. The latest report shows health officials tallied 1,821 new confirmed over the past day, which is the first Tuesday in three weeks that number was lower than 2,000 cases. The lower total compared to previous weeks let the rolling average drop by almost 50 cases to 2,149 per day over the preceding week.

In all, Wisconsin has recorded 1,448,264 total cases since the pandemic began.

Total deaths in Wisconsin continued creeping toward 13,000. However, the average deaths per day has retreated from last week and now sits at two per day, about the level where it stood for much of last month.

