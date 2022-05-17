Cause behind Barron County house fire that left three dead identified

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) -A cause behind a house fire in Barron that left three people, including two children, dead has been identified.

The cause of death is believed to be smoke inhalation, the manner of death is pending fire investigation. According to Police Chief of Barron County Police Department, Joe Vierkandt, he received the preliminary findings of the autopsy that occurred at the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. “Both children were pronounced deceased at the hospital after being found within a home engulfed in flames. A postmortem examination was performed which showed evidence of smoke inhalation,” Chief Vierkandt said.

Chief Vierkandt says there were no traumatic injuries unrelated to the fire. Toxicology studies are pending.

44-year-old Donald Albee, 6-year-old Conner Albee and 5-year-old Emily Albee were killed when their house caught on fire overnight, according to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that the Barron County 911 Center received a call of a house fire on River Avenue in Barron at 3:26 a.m. Thursday.

The caller reported three people still inside of the home. First responders were able to get the two children out of the home, and they were taken to Mayo Hospital. Despite life-saving measures, the children were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Donald Albee, the children’s father, was later found dead in the house. 49-year-old Delores Dahlberg, Donald’s girlfriend and the owner of the house, was able to escape the fire and was treated and released at the scene, according to the release.

