Advertisement

Cause behind Barron County house fire that left three dead identified

3 people, including a man and two of his children, were killed in a house fire Thursday in...
44-year-old Donald Albee, 6-year-old Conner Albee and 5-year-old Emily Albee were killed when their house caught on fire overnight, according to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) -A cause behind a house fire in Barron that left three people, including two children, dead has been identified.

The cause of death is believed to be smoke inhalation, the manner of death is pending fire investigation. According to Police Chief of Barron County Police Department, Joe Vierkandt, he received the preliminary findings of the autopsy that occurred at the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. “Both children were pronounced deceased at the hospital after being found within a home engulfed in flames. A postmortem examination was performed which showed evidence of smoke inhalation,” Chief Vierkandt said.

Chief Vierkandt says there were no traumatic injuries unrelated to the fire. Toxicology studies are pending.

44-year-old Donald Albee, 6-year-old Conner Albee and 5-year-old Emily Albee were killed when their house caught on fire overnight, according to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that the Barron County 911 Center received a call of a house fire on River Avenue in Barron at 3:26 a.m. Thursday.

The caller reported three people still inside of the home. First responders were able to get the two children out of the home, and they were taken to Mayo Hospital. Despite life-saving measures, the children were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Donald Albee, the children’s father, was later found dead in the house. 49-year-old Delores Dahlberg, Donald’s girlfriend and the owner of the house, was able to escape the fire and was treated and released at the scene, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Three middle school students are under investigation for mispronouncing pronouns when referring...
Middle schoolers accused of sexual harassment for not using preferred pronouns, parents say
The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
3 people killed in Rusk County crash Saturday identified
A 9-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after the ATV they were driving...
2 children seriously hurt in ATV crash in Pepin County Sunday
The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
3 people dead after Saturday afternoon crash in Rusk County

Latest News

Chippewa Falls Non-Profit
Chippewa Falls Non-Profit Launches $2.7 Million Capital Campaign
The non-profit is tackling homelessness and launched a $2.7 million dollar capital campaign to...
Chippewa Falls non-profit launches $2.7 million capital campaign for affordable housing
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway joins Wisconsin groups Tuesday as part of a statewide tour...
Madison mayor joins Wisconsin groups to highlight Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Madison mayor joins group to kick off Paving the Way tour
Madison mayor joins group to kick off Paving the Way tour