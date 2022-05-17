Advertisement

Eau Claire Fire Department responds to house fire, no injuries reported

By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries are reported after the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire at an Eau Claire home Monday evening.

According to a media release by the Eau Claire Fire Department, at 7:19 p.m. on Monday the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a home located at 534 East Riverview Drive.

The Eau Claire Fire Department says in their media release upon the fire department’s arrival, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof as well as the attic of the single-story home. All occupants were safely evacuated from the home and “several pets” were rescued. Fire crews attacked the fire.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, damage is estimated at $275,000. There were no injuries reported and the fire is under investigation.

