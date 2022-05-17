Eau Claire Nestle facility increasing baby formula amid shortage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Officials with the Eau Claire Nestle facility say it is significantly increasing its formula production.

Company officials say the Eau Claire location, which makes Gerber infant formula, is committed to doing everything it can to help parents and caregivers.

A Gerber representative adds the company is also accelerating its general product availability online, to retailers and to hospitals.

“At Gerber, our mission is ‘anything for baby’ and that promise has driven our business for generations,” said a Gerber Spokesperson. “While we are a small player in the infant formula market in the U.S., we are absolutely committed to doing everything we can to help get parents and caregivers the formula they need so their babies can thrive.”

