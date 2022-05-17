Jackson County Crime Stoppers assisting with 2012 missing person case

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Jackson County Crime Stoppers says they are assisting with a 2012 missing person case.

According to a media release by the Jackson County Crime Stoppers, Gene Cloud Jr. was last seen Jan. 25, 2012 at about 7:05 a.m. in Millston Township, Jackson County.

The media release by the Jackson County Crime Stoppers says Cloud was said to be operating a vehicle on County Road O. when the vehicle he was driving entered the ditch. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with Cloud and Cloud fled on foot into a wooded area. Witnesses reported Cloud was seen attempting to flag down vehicles on County Road O.

Cloud was reported as a missing person by his family on Jan. 27, 2012. His current location is not known. According to the Jackson County Crime Stoppers, the Ho-Chunk Nation is offering a reward up to $25,000 for the return or recovery of Gene Cloud Jr.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to contact the Jackson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-228-3203 or online on their website.

