Junior Achievement hosts annual golf outing FORE! area youth

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is once again inviting the community to hit the links for its oldest fundraiser benefitting students in northwestern Wisconsin.

As the school year comes to a close and the summer season kicks off, Junior Achievement is looking ahead to the 2022-2023 calendar school year.

Junior Achievement provides programs to teach area youth in grades 2-12 about financial literacy and success.

Susan Peterson and Jeff Tornow with JA join Hello Wisconsin Tuesday live from Wild Ridge Golf Course.

To register before May 27! see here.

Junior Achievement is also accepting items for the online auction and event raffles. To donate, call Junior Achievement at (715) 835-5566 or email Lynn Barrie at lbarrie@jawis.org

