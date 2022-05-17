Advertisement

LJ Wells signs to play at Northern Kentucky

By Justus Cleveland
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Tuesday afternoon at Eau Claire Memorial, LJ Wells held his signing day to play basketball for division one Northern Kentucky.

The Norse play in the Horizon League and last year finished 20-12 and in third place in the conference.

The 6′8″ Wells averaged nearly a double-double last season, scoring nearly 16 points and pulling down 10 rebounds per game.

For Wells, the chance to play for a division one school is an exciting opportunity that was fueled by hard work.

“Yeah. I mean, it really helped that just my coaches believed in me and kept helping me work for my goal. Yeah, there was definitely a pretty big leap. I’ve had this goal for a long time now and I’m glad I can make the people who helped me proud.”

His head coach Chad Brieske can’t wait to see what Wells does playing for the Norse.

“Northern Kentucky is really looking forward to the opportunity to develop LJ and to see where, where he can go because I think he’s again still just scratching the surface and that’s a really awesome for a kid like that because we saw how good he is on the floor. And to think that I think he’s got a whole another level he can get to. It’s going to be great to watch that journey.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
3 people dead after Saturday afternoon crash in Rusk County
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Chippewa Falls Police Department says Saturday at 5:51 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police...
Chippewa Falls Police Department investigating death after domestic abuse call
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
A 9-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after the ATV they were driving...
2 children seriously hurt in ATV crash in Pepin County Sunday

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Peralta dominates for 7 innings, Brewers 2-hit Braves 1-0
Cadott Archery took 8th overall at nationals
SportScene 13 for Sunday, May 15th 2022
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics...
Williams has 27, Celtics make 22 3s in Game 7 rout of Bucks
Sadie Erickson hits a home run for UWEC softball
SportScene 13 for Saturday, May 15 2022