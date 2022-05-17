LJ Wells signs to play at Northern Kentucky

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Tuesday afternoon at Eau Claire Memorial, LJ Wells held his signing day to play basketball for division one Northern Kentucky.

The Norse play in the Horizon League and last year finished 20-12 and in third place in the conference.

The 6′8″ Wells averaged nearly a double-double last season, scoring nearly 16 points and pulling down 10 rebounds per game.

For Wells, the chance to play for a division one school is an exciting opportunity that was fueled by hard work.

“Yeah. I mean, it really helped that just my coaches believed in me and kept helping me work for my goal. Yeah, there was definitely a pretty big leap. I’ve had this goal for a long time now and I’m glad I can make the people who helped me proud.”

His head coach Chad Brieske can’t wait to see what Wells does playing for the Norse.

“Northern Kentucky is really looking forward to the opportunity to develop LJ and to see where, where he can go because I think he’s again still just scratching the surface and that’s a really awesome for a kid like that because we saw how good he is on the floor. And to think that I think he’s got a whole another level he can get to. It’s going to be great to watch that journey.”

