Madison mayor joins Wisconsin groups to highlight Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Rhodes Conway met with members of Opportunity Wisconsin and For Our Future Wisconsin.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway joined a Wisconsin coalition Tuesday as part of a statewide tour highlighting how the bipartisan infrastructure law is benefitting Wisconsin.

Rhodes Conway met with members of Opportunity Wisconsin and For Our Future Wisconsin to discuss how the legislation will provide a better economy, more jobs and lower costs for Wisconsinites as part of the Paving the Way tour.

“We had been planning to do a mixed-fleet, some electric buses and some conventional diesel buses, but with the advent of the funding for electric vehicles in the infrastructure act, we’re able to switch our fleet to fully electric,” Rhodes Conway said. “So that we won’t be buying diesel buses, and locking in that pollution for years.”

Opportunity Wisconsin program director Meghan Roh explained that the groups are exciting to begin traveling around the state as the weather gets warmer.

“This once-in-a-generation investment from the Biden-Harris administration will mean repaired roads and bridges, increased access to broadband, cleaner drinking water, and so much more,” Roh said.

Opportunity Wisconsin will travel to cities including Milwaukee, Eau Claire and La Crosse, and meeting with elected officials while there.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $5.2 billion to Wisconsin for highways and $225 million for bridges over five years. The agency noted there are 979 bridges and nearly 2,000 miles of highway in Wisconsin that are considered to be in poor condition. The plan also provides internet access to Wisconsinites who need it, $592 million to improve public transportation and $841 million to improve water infrastructure.

