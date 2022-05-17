Menomonie Police searching Red Cedar River

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Crews are searching the Red Cedar River in Menomonie right now.

There’s no word yet if a person is believed to be in the river. The Menomonie Police Department posted on their Facebook Page that they are responding to an emergency and are asking people to avoid the area.

Four boats were seen in the water and a dive team was called in.

More information is expected.

