Republican Josh Stanley announces bid for WI 91st Assembly District

Josh Stanley, an Eau Claire Native, announces he is running for 91st Assembly District.
Josh Stanley, an Eau Claire Native, announces he is running for 91st Assembly District.(WEAU)
By WEAU staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Republican candidate is looking to shake things up in Madison.

Monday afternoon, Josh Stanley announced his candidacy for Wisconsin’s 91st Assembly District. Stanley is an Eau Claire native and a former firefighter.

While running as a republican, Stanley says his values go beyond political parties-- adding he wants to bring constructive conversation to help find bipartisan agreement at the state level.

Stanley says he loves hearing from Eau Claire residents about what matters to them.

“I love talking to people in the community and people are very receptive and that gets me energized and encourages me to be out there because people want to be heard,” said Stanley. “They’re tired of the divisive politics and they’re more interested in conversations with people.”

The seat is currently held by Democrat Jodi Emerson, who announced earlier this month she is seeking re-election on November 8.

The 91st Assembly District, which covers most of Eau Claire, has been represented by a Democrat since 1985.

