State lawmakers strike budget deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Much debate has been made about Minnesota’s more than $9 billion budget surplus, and solutions are slowly starting to come into view.

On Monday, legislative leaders and the Walz Administration announced what they called a “framework” for a deal that was passed in principle with bipartisan support.

“We are still negotiating the finer details of the unallocated amount of spending,” explained Senator Rich Draheim (R - Madison Lake).

The framework will allocate $1 billion for education, $1 billion for health care, $450 million for public safety, $1.4 billion for investment projects, and $1.5 billion for additional investments.

The state will hold onto $4 billion for future expenses.

“The average Minnesotan is going to get some tax relief. The average Minnesotan is going to see our schools and our health and human services funded. And the average Minnesotan is going to see a bonding bill,” said Senator Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato).

The plan is only a framework, and the specifics of the spending will be worked out throughout the week’s combined session. Lawmakers hope to have the full bill officially passed on Wednesday.

“It’s really cool, it’s the exciting time of session. And at the end of the day, you know, we’re going to get home I think a week from tonight, at midnight we must adjourn, and we’ll have some good news. There is some compromise in the air,” Frentz said.

Alongside the spending measures, $4 billion will go to tax cuts for all Minnesotans.

Republicans want permanent cuts in the income tax and an end to state taxes on social security, while Gov. Walz wants to send checks to Minnesotans.

