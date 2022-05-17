Three airlines submit bids to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is one step closer to finding a new air service to provide flights in Eau Claire.

In March the current provider, SkyWest Airlines said it planned to stop serving cities like Eau Claire.

With SkyWest looking to depart, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) started accepting bids for the airport.

Now three airlines are interested in landing at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

Currently the airport handles 12 flights a week with planes that can carry 50 passengers.

The proposals the airport commission is considering on Friday would bring different services to the area.

The first bid is from Sun Country Airlines. It would fly two times a week to Minneapolis’ airport using 183 seat planes.

Sun Country would also provide seasonal non-stop service to locations like Orlando.

Another provider, Southern Airways Express, would offer daily flights to Minneapolis and Chicago on a much smaller scale: nine seat planes.

The third bid comes from Boutique Air which also proposes flying to Minneapolis daily with either eight or nine seat planes.

For these proposals, the airport commission is looking for public comment.

“Airline service is obviously very important for a community’s access to the national airport transportation system, and really the rest of the country and the world, so we think it’s very important to have the community have the opportunity to submit anything the airport commission should consider,” said Charity Zich, the airport director.

If you want to weigh in on these proposals, click HERE to submit a comment for the commission.

After meeting Friday, the airport commission will send its recommendation to the DOT who will make the final call as to which provider will serve the airport.

To find out more about the plans, click HERE.

