Advertisement

Three airlines submit bids to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

By Maria Blough
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is one step closer to finding a new air service to provide flights in Eau Claire.

In March the current provider, SkyWest Airlines said it planned to stop serving cities like Eau Claire.

With SkyWest looking to depart, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) started accepting bids for the airport.

Now three airlines are interested in landing at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

Currently the airport handles 12 flights a week with planes that can carry 50 passengers.

The proposals the airport commission is considering on Friday would bring different services to the area.

The first bid is from Sun Country Airlines. It would fly two times a week to Minneapolis’ airport using 183 seat planes.

Sun Country would also provide seasonal non-stop service to locations like Orlando.

Another provider, Southern Airways Express, would offer daily flights to Minneapolis and Chicago on a much smaller scale: nine seat planes.

The third bid comes from Boutique Air which also proposes flying to Minneapolis daily with either eight or nine seat planes.

For these proposals, the airport commission is looking for public comment.

“Airline service is obviously very important for a community’s access to the national airport transportation system, and really the rest of the country and the world, so we think it’s very important to have the community have the opportunity to submit anything the airport commission should consider,” said Charity Zich, the airport director.

If you want to weigh in on these proposals, click HERE to submit a comment for the commission.

After meeting Friday, the airport commission will send its recommendation to the DOT who will make the final call as to which provider will serve the airport.

To find out more about the plans, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
3 people dead after Saturday afternoon crash in Rusk County
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Chippewa Falls Police Department says Saturday at 5:51 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police...
Chippewa Falls Police Department investigating death after domestic abuse call
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
A 9-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after the ATV they were driving...
2 children seriously hurt in ATV crash in Pepin County Sunday

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Peralta dominates for 7 innings, Brewers 2-hit Braves 1-0
LJ Wells signs to play basketball at Northern Kentucky.
LJ Wells signs to play at Northern Kentucky
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN