Advertisement

AP sources: DHS will pause disinformation board

The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday...
The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday and its board’s director will resign.(Source: DHS)
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and AMANDA SEITZ
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday and its board’s director will resign, following weeks of criticism from Republicans and questions about whether the board would impinge on free speech rights.

While the board was not formally shuttered, it will be reviewed by members of a DHS advisory council that’s expected to make recommendations in 75 days. Nina Jankowicz, picked to lead the board, wrote in her resignation letter that the board’s future was “uncertain,” according to her letter, obtained by The Associated Press.

Federal and state agencies treat disinformation as a national security threat. But the new board was hampered from the start by questions about its purpose and an uneven rollout that further confused its mission. The phrase “Ministry of Truth” — a reference to George Orwell’s “1984″ — has repeatedly trended online in discussions about the board.

Some of the attacks on Jankowicz have used sexist and anti-Semitic slurs. A Fox News personality recently questioned whether Jankowicz should have agreed to lead the board while pregnant.

The Washington Post first reported the board would be paused.

Conservative pundits and right-leaning media have often focused directly on Jankowicz, a researcher on Russian disinformation named to lead the board. Critics have pointed to statements made by Jankowicz that questioned the provenance of a laptop said to belong to Hunter Biden, the president’s eldest son, and replayed a TikTok video she taped about disinformation to the tune of a song from “Mary Poppins.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Donald Albee, 6-year-old Conner Albee and 5-year-old Emily Albee were killed when...
Cause of death identified for 3 killed in Barron house fire
The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
3 people killed in Rusk County crash Saturday identified
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Menomonie Police Department has released an update via a social post on their Facebook Page...
Menomonie Police investigating suspected drowning
Three airlines have submitted proposals to takeover service at the airport.
Three airlines submit bids to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

Latest News

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Moms seeking formula tired of those who say, just breastfeed
FILE - A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault during a performance...
Ringling Bros. announces comeback tour without animal acts
FILE- In this March 31, 2020 file photo, members of the Connecticut Air and Army National Guard...
Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions
The Tops grocery store served an important role.
Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without grocery store