Advertisement

Fond du Lac Man celebrates 50 years of eating a Big Mac every day

Don Gorske eats his 30,000th Big Mac at a McDonald's restaurant in Fond du Lac on May 4, 2018...
Don Gorske eats his 30,000th Big Mac at a McDonald's restaurant in Fond du Lac on May 4, 2018 (WBAY photo)(KCRG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - He’s been loving it for 50 years.

On May 17, Fond du Lac’s Don Gorske marked 50 years of eating a McDonald’s Big Mac every day.

Guinness World Records says it started in 1972 when Don had his first Big Mac. He was hooked. In 1999, he set a Guinness World Record title for most Big Macs eaten in a lifetime.

“I love hamburgers like no other food. This is a McDonald’s Big Mac – it’s the best sandwich in the world! When I like something, I stick with it all the time,” Don said.

Action 2 News was there when Don ate his 30,000th Big Mac. He had no plans of slowing down.

“If I go for 40,000, that’ll take me another 14 years or whatever like that,” Don told us at the time. “I don’t think people celebrate 35,000 at all, so we’re probably looking at 14 more years down the road, and I’ll be 78 years old then! So we’ll have to see how I’m doing then, you know?”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Donald Albee, 6-year-old Conner Albee and 5-year-old Emily Albee were killed when...
Cause of death identified for 3 killed in Barron house fire
The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
3 people killed in Rusk County crash Saturday identified
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Menomonie Police Department has released an update via a social post on their Facebook Page...
Menomonie Police investigating suspected drowning
Three airlines have submitted proposals to takeover service at the airport.
Three airlines submit bids to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport