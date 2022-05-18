Former Eau Claire Co. District Attorney at risk of losing law license

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Former Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King’s law license may be in jeopardy.

In a document obtained by WEAU, the Office of Lawyer Regulation is asking the Supreme Court of Wisconsin to suspend his license for at least nine months.

King was admitted to practice law in Wisconsin in 1998, becoming Eau Claire County District Attorney in 2012.

In June, King was accused of sexual harassment at the office and working while intoxicated. In July, the Eau Claire District Attorney submitted his resignation amid a probe into the claims by Governor Evers’ Office.

The new complaint, filed May 5 by the Office of Lawyer Regulation, outlines the allegations in detail.

Several current and former Eau Claire County DA office employees reflect on instances of King falling asleep in meetings, missing court dates, having red eyes and refusing breathalyzer tests.

The complaint also recounts his behavior towards an office coordinator, Jessica Bryan. The documents says King played with her hair, put her on his lap and attempted to kiss her-- all of which she reported.

He is also accused of inappropriate conduct with another female employee.

The Office of Lawyer Regulation says King’s actions broke Supreme Court Rules, including violating the attorney’s oath and harassing someone while acting as a lawyer-- that’s why the office is asking for King’s license to be suspended for at least nine months.

