Advertisement

Former governor, UW System president questions hire for UW-Madison chancellor

Tommy Thompson, the former four-term Wisconsin governor, served as the interim UW System...
Tommy Thompson, the former four-term Wisconsin governor, served as the interim UW System president for 21 months(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE - Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her.

Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint as U.W. System president this spring.

He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Wednesday that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She’s the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school.

Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Donald Albee, 6-year-old Conner Albee and 5-year-old Emily Albee were killed when...
Cause of death identified for 3 killed in Barron house fire
The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
3 people killed in Rusk County crash Saturday identified
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Menomonie Police Department has released an update via a social post on their Facebook Page...
Menomonie Police investigating suspected drowning
Three airlines have submitted proposals to takeover service at the airport.
Three airlines submit bids to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Milwaukee County Jail shows Clifton Blackwell.
Milwaukee man sentenced for 2019 racist acid attack
A 29-year-old man was found outside of a home Saturday with an apparent knife wound, according...
Police identify man killed in Chippewa Falls domestic abuse incident May 14
Missing Swimmer
Search For Missing Swimmer (5/18/22)
Missing Swimmer
Search For Missing Swimmer (5/18/22)