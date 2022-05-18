Fort McCoy commemorates new training barracks

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - Soldiers who come to train at Fort McCoy have a brand-new place to lay their heads.

Military officials gathered at Fort McCoy Wednesday morning to commemorate just the second permanent barracks built on the installation in over 80 years.

“It’s four stories, it can accommodate 400 soldiers, 100 per floor, and it is high quality of life for our soldiers that come here to train,” Col. Mike Poss said.

In addition, Poss says the facility includes laundry rooms, activity rooms, private showers, and is air conditioned.

Director of Public Works Liane Haun says new barracks are part of a long-term strategy to modernize Fort McCoy.

“We started a master plan for the transient training area back in the 2010 timeframe, and finished a master plan in 2012,” Haun recalled. “Ten years later, to have one of those buildings come to fruition is pretty exciting.”

Haun adds the master plan includes three more barracks that will be built in the same area as the new facility.

To continue keeping its living quarters up-to-date, Haun says there are also plans in place to renovate the older barracks at Fort McCoy.

“Military construction is not going to continue happening over and over again in the capacity and the quantities that we’ve had,” Haun explained. “We have to look at how we’re going to sustain the existing infrastructure we have and take care of it.”

MG Darrell Guthrie believes enhancing the quality of life for soldiers at Fort McCoy will improve their performance.

“Having modern and quality barracks, dining facilities, and training areas help Fort McCoy create an environment for service members to focus on, practice, and hone their individual in-unit skills that enable them to fight and win our nation’s wars,” Guthrie expressed.

Construction of the second barracks is underway, and is expected to be completed in the next eight months.

Poss says funding has nearly been secured for the third barracks, which may get off the ground within the next year.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.