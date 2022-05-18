Menomonie Market Food Co-op plans for new Eau Claire store

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Menomonie Market Food Co-op is announcing they have entered a purchase agreement with the City of Eau Claire for the southern half of City Block 7.

According to a media release by Menomonie Market Food Co-op, the Co-op intends to use the land to build a new, expanded grocery store and deli. The new store is slated to open in the fall of 2023.

“Our customers have been asking for a larger store for years,” General Manager, Crystal Halvorson, said. “We look forward to welcoming the community into a beautiful new location with more product offerings and spaces for learning and socializing.”

Menomonie Market Food Co-op says the store is set to be built at the corner of North Barstow and Galloway streets. Construction is expected to start later this year.

You can learn more on the Menomonie Market Food Co-op website.

