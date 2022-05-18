Advertisement

New Michael Jackson album expected to drop this fall

Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”
Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”(Casta03 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Michael Jackson fans will be thrilled to learn a new album with new music is coming out this fall in honor of the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s classic “Thriller” album – the biggest selling album of all time.

Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”

The anniversary edition will include a double CD set.

The first CD will have original album hits like “Beat It,” “Thriller” and “Billie Jean.” The second CD will include some of Jackson’s never-released tracks.

The new album is due out on November 18.

Walmart will be selling an exclusive version of the original “Thriller” album with an alternate 40th anniversary cover.

Target will sell an exclusive version of the original album with a commemorative “Thriller 40″ vinyl slip mat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Donald Albee, 6-year-old Conner Albee and 5-year-old Emily Albee were killed when...
Cause of death identified for 3 killed in Barron house fire
The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
3 people killed in Rusk County crash Saturday identified
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Menomonie Police Department has released an update via a social post on their Facebook Page...
Menomonie Police investigating suspected drowning
Three airlines have submitted proposals to takeover service at the airport.
Three airlines submit bids to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

Latest News

This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
NATO talks with Finland, Sweden falter but will continue
A 29-year-old man was found outside of a home Saturday with an apparent knife wound, according...
Police identify man killed in Chippewa Falls domestic abuse incident May 14
FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the...
Watchdog: US troop pullout was key factor in Afghan collapse