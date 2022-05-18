Advertisement

Police identify man killed in Chippewa Falls domestic abuse incident May 14

A 29-year-old man was found outside of a home Saturday with an apparent knife wound, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department.
A 29-year-old man was found outside of a home Saturday with an apparent knife wound, according...
A 29-year-old man was found outside of a home Saturday with an apparent knife wound, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz and Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The man killed in a domestic abuse incident on Saturday is identified.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said 29-year-old Stephan Lee of Chippewa Falls died May 14.

According to a release, officers went to a home on the 300 block of West Willow Street at 5:51 a.m. on May 14 and were told that a man was chasing a woman outside of the home and that the man had collapsed. Officers found Lee lying outside of the home with an apparent knife wound. Despite life-saving measures by police and EMS, the man died shortly after being taken by ambulance from the scene.

Police said that according to their investigation, there was a “violent physical altercation” and that the woman involved in the incident had injuries on her face. Investigators said that the woman said she feared for her life, so she picked up a knife and attempted to flee from the home. Both Lee and the woman knew each other and police said that based on interviews that there was a history of domestic violence.

Police said Wednesday no arrests have been made and that it is an ongoing investigation. The release also indicated that they will be referring charges for review by the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office.

On Saturday, police said that there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Donald Albee, 6-year-old Conner Albee and 5-year-old Emily Albee were killed when...
Cause of death identified for 3 killed in Barron house fire
The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
3 people killed in Rusk County crash Saturday identified
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Menomonie Police Department has released an update via a social post on their Facebook Page...
Menomonie Police investigating suspected drowning
Three airlines have submitted proposals to takeover service at the airport.
Three airlines submit bids to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

Latest News

Missing Swimmer
Search For Missing Swimmer (5/18/22)
Missing Swimmer
Search For Missing Swimmer (5/18/22)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (5/18/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (5/18/22)