Police identify man killed in Chippewa Falls domestic abuse incident May 14

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The man killed in a domestic abuse incident on Saturday is identified.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said 29-year-old Stephan Lee of Chippewa Falls died May 14.

According to a release, officers went to a home on the 300 block of West Willow Street at 5:51 a.m. on May 14 and were told that a man was chasing a woman outside of the home and that the man had collapsed. Officers found Lee lying outside of the home with an apparent knife wound. Despite life-saving measures by police and EMS, the man died shortly after being taken by ambulance from the scene.

Police said that according to their investigation, there was a “violent physical altercation” and that the woman involved in the incident had injuries on her face. Investigators said that the woman said she feared for her life, so she picked up a knife and attempted to flee from the home. Both Lee and the woman knew each other and police said that based on interviews that there was a history of domestic violence.

Police said Wednesday no arrests have been made and that it is an ongoing investigation. The release also indicated that they will be referring charges for review by the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office.

On Saturday, police said that there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.